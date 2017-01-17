Brownsville Leads Count Effort to Secure Grants for Homeless People
Julia Lash, program manager for the city of Brownsville, said the city's goal is to get an accurate count as to how many people are living in the street. The city does so with the annual program called Point-In-Time Count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC