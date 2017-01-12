BISD named H-E-B education finalist

BISD named H-E-B education finalist

The Brownsville school district has been named a finalist in the H-E-B 16th annual 2017 Excellence in Education Awards program. The grocery store chain says the awards are a way to support public education in Texas.

