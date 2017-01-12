Back to work: Longoria starts third term in Texas House
Representative Oscar Longoria, D - Mission raised his right hand and was sworn into his third term in the Texas House of Representatives for the 85th Texas Legislature on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC