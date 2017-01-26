AEP taps San Benito for $10 million office, moving 110 jobs
The power company, which once had a district office in the city, announced yesterday San Benito has been selected for a new $10 million service center for the eastern end of AEP's Rio Grande Valley District. The new service center, to be located off U.S. Business 77 near the former airport, will consolidate offices from five Harlingen locations in the new facility.
