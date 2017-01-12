2 women jailed after sting at South Texas spa listed on
The two women were arrested at the VIP Spa in the 1600 block of East Harrison Avenue, which advertised itself on Backpage.com, a site that gained notoriety for featuring ads for sex trafficking operations. The two women were arrested at the VIP Spa in the 1600 block of East Harrison Avenue, which advertised itself on Backpage.com, a site that gained notoriety for featuring ads for sex trafficking operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|21 hr
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC