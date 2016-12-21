Payne Auto plans Harlingen dealership

Officials at the automotive dealership group said this week that a pre-owned car dealership will be built along U.S. Expressway 83 at Camelot Drive, between Harlingen Medical Center and Texas Roadhouse. Payne Auto Group consists of 20-plus dealerships and related businesses around the Rio Grande Valley, ranging from new and used cars to collision services, insurance and rental cars.

