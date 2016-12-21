Passing Milestones: Vocational Nursin...

Passing Milestones: Vocational Nursing graduates earn their caps and pins

Saturday Dec 17

After long, sleepless nights and a stressful year, wife and mother Kimberly Deleon found herself speaking words of wisdom and gratitude to her class, family and friends during Texas State Technical College's Vocational Nursing Pinning Ceremony where 15 students were recognized for successfully completing all program requirements.

