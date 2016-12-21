Harlingen students learn about different careers
That's one of many messages Alberto Montiel, store manager for Wells Fargo Financial Services Company, extended to Harlingen High School South students Friday. He was one of more than 25 professionals who spoke to the students for Career Day 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec 7
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov 27
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
|looking
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC