Cascos coming back: Secretary of State will speak to group Tuesday
And, on Jan. 3, he will make one of his final official appearances as Secretary of State right here in Harlingen at the area Tea Party meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec 7
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
|looking
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC