Book reading, signing for local native
He's a Harlingen native and the first Hispanic to serve in two senior executive roles in the White House.
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec 7
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov 27
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
|looking
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
