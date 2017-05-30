What are these May River graduates looking forward to after high school?
The May River Class of 2017 shows their excitement as they prepare to march into the gym where their graduation took place on Saturday afternoon in Bluffton. Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|In evacuation, all roads lead west (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|natosoco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC