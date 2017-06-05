Sun Citya s new neighbor: How will th...

Sun Citya s new neighbor: How will the Margaritaville community be different?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Island Packet

Minto Communities, a Florida-based developer, recently announced plans to build a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville residential community in Hardeeville geared toward Parrotheads 55-years and older. The development - called Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head - is set to be built just south of U.S. 278, which begs the question: How will it differentiate itself from it's fellow retirement community and future neighbor Sun City Hilton Head? While Latitude Margaritaville will be large - about 3,000 homes spread across roughly 2,700 acres - it will be nowhere near as sprawling as Sun City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News In evacuation, all roads lead west (Aug '15) Aug '15 natosoco 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC