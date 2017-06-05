Sun Citya s new neighbor: How will the Margaritaville community be different?

Minto Communities, a Florida-based developer, recently announced plans to build a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville residential community in Hardeeville geared toward Parrotheads 55-years and older. The development - called Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head - is set to be built just south of U.S. 278, which begs the question: How will it differentiate itself from it's fellow retirement community and future neighbor Sun City Hilton Head? While Latitude Margaritaville will be large - about 3,000 homes spread across roughly 2,700 acres - it will be nowhere near as sprawling as Sun City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.