Royal Live Oaks charter school celebr...

Royal Live Oaks charter school celebrates first graduating class

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

Imani James was the school's valedictorian. "All of the hard work and dedication you put into being here today, put that same effort toward your future," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News In evacuation, all roads lead west (Aug '15) Aug '15 natosoco 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC