Police want to know. Do you recognize this Hardeeville strong armed robbery suspect?
Hardeeville Police are working to identify the suspect of a June 9 strong armed robbery that happened on Main Street. Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the Hardeeville Police Department at 843-784-2233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
