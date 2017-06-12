Man found passed out in parking lot on Hilton Head now faces charges
An 18-year-old Hardeeville man faces several drug possession charges and a possession of a stolen firearm charge after he was found passed out in a vehicle in the Hilton Head Island Walmart parking lot on Thursday night. Jose Osorio Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within half a mile of a school, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm after he was found passed out in the vehicle around 10:45 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
