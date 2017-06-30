How an oyster bed grabbed a boater for an overnight stay off Lemon Island
A boater who was reported missing overnight after launching from the Lemon Island boat ramp late Thursday was rescued early Friday morning, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The man, who DNR did not identify, was discovered by three Hardeeville Marine Rescue members at about 4:45 a.m. Friday stuck in Hazzard Creek near Chelsea Plantation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Shopping Area
|Jun 30
|dat
|1
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC