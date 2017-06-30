How an oyster bed grabbed a boater fo...

How an oyster bed grabbed a boater for an overnight stay off Lemon Island

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Island Packet

A boater who was reported missing overnight after launching from the Lemon Island boat ramp late Thursday was rescued early Friday morning, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The man, who DNR did not identify, was discovered by three Hardeeville Marine Rescue members at about 4:45 a.m. Friday stuck in Hazzard Creek near Chelsea Plantation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Shopping Area Jun 30 dat 1
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,345 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC