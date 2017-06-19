Hilton Head waitress who inspired the nation gets her eyesight back

Webber is a single mom from Hardeeville who for decades has ridden the 5:45 a.m. Palmetto Breeze bus to work two jobs on Hilton Head Island - including day shifts and night shifts, holidays and weekends. She's a longtime waitress and hostess at the Hilton Head Diner , still pushed by the assurance that her four daughters can have better options in life than she did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.