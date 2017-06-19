Hilton Head waitress who inspired the nation gets her eyesight back
Webber is a single mom from Hardeeville who for decades has ridden the 5:45 a.m. Palmetto Breeze bus to work two jobs on Hilton Head Island - including day shifts and night shifts, holidays and weekends. She's a longtime waitress and hostess at the Hilton Head Diner , still pushed by the assurance that her four daughters can have better options in life than she did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|In evacuation, all roads lead west (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|natosoco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC