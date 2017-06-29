Hardeeville PD looking for person of ...

Hardeeville PD looking for person of interest in attempted strong armed robbery

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Hardeeville Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in an incident that took place on June 9. If anyone can identify the subject in the photo, or if you have any information about the attempted crime, please contact the Hardeeville Police Department at 843.784.2233, or CrimeStoppers at 888.274.6372.

