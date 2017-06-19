Be prepared for traffic, delays: Lane closures scheduled for Beaufort, Jasper counties
Preferred Materials Inc. is knocking out road paving projects for South Carolina Department of Transportation, some beginning Sunday night and some projected to last through Thursday night, according to releases from the company. Some closures will be during the day and some will take place at night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|In evacuation, all roads lead west (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|natosoco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC