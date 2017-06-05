Annual evacuation exercise happening ...

Annual evacuation exercise happening Wednesday in Hardeeville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The hurricane evacuation exercise will happen starting around 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and other state and local agencies use this exercise to prepare for real hurricane evacuations - like Hurricane Matthew last fall - to ensure everything will run smoothly. "No lanes whatsoever will be impacted or reversed during this exercise," said LCpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News In evacuation, all roads lead west (Aug '15) Aug '15 natosoco 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC