Savannah triple-homicide suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in SC
It's the first of several appearances in South Carolina, where Keith Marrow, Jr. faces charges for running from police in Hardeeville less than 24 hours from a triple homicide in Savannah that he's also charged with. For that guilty plea, the judge ruled time served.
