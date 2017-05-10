Savannah triple-homicide suspect plea...

Savannah triple-homicide suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in SC

Thursday May 11

It's the first of several appearances in South Carolina, where Keith Marrow, Jr. faces charges for running from police in Hardeeville less than 24 hours from a triple homicide in Savannah that he's also charged with. For that guilty plea, the judge ruled time served.

