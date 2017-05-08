Misplay wins the Division 94 2-day ch...

Misplay wins the Division 94 2-day championship held on the Savannah River.

Monte Misplay of Hardeeville, SC anchored the 2-day victory with two four pounders on day one and finished the event in 1st place and earned a total of $588.00. Misplay weighed in ten bass, which weighed 19.60 lbs.

