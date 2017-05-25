Leta s all toast to Beaufort Countya ...

Leta s all toast to Beaufort Countya s beer-drinkers for what theya re doing to the economy

The Island Packet

South Carolina's beer industry contributes more than $3.3 billion annually to South Carolina's economy, according to a new study . The study concluded that the beer industry - made up of brewers and importers, distributors and retailers - supports nearly 28,000 jobs in the state, accounting for more than $1 billion in wages and benefits.

