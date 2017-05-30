Hundreds attended hurricane presentation at Sun City
More than 400 residents listened to the hurricane readiness presentation. Even though most of the people who attended evacuated for Hurricane Matthew, they still had questions and concerns about evacuating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|In evacuation, all roads lead west (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|natosoco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC