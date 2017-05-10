Hot dog: what to do if you see a pet ...

Hot dog: what to do if you see a pet left in a car

Monday May 1

With summer temperatures almost upon us, Bluffton Police Department spokeswoman Joy Logan reminds us, on May 1, 2017, that leaving our pets unattended in a car is illegal, and advises us on what to do if we ever come across an animal in that situation. An elderly man was rescued from Battery Creek Sunday afternoon after being in the water for about four hours, he told Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department rescuers.

