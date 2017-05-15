Fake $100 bills reported at Hilton He...

Fake $100 bills reported at Hilton Head store

Saturday May 13 Read more: The Island Packet

Local Walmarts are reporting customers using counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. Police were called to the Hilton Head Walmart at 25 Pembroke Drive Friday after a manager discovered $500 in fake bills identified by the store's cash-counting machine, according to the report.

