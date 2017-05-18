Does Hardeeville have one of the weirdest stores in America? Jimmy Kimmel thinks so
Golf balls and fireworks might seem like an odd combination of products to sell. But Jimmy Kimmel got an education on the Lowcountry during Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! As part of his 'Wall of America' segment, the late night host spotlighted three shops across the United States that specialize in a weird combination of goods.
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
