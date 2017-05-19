Council approves $125,000 loan to urgent care center
A loan of $125,000 to assist a company to provide urgent care services has been approved "in theory" by the Barnwell County Council. The council approved the loan to Heritage Healthcare but details of the agreement are to be finalized by the council's Medical Committee which includes Councilmen Jerry Creech and David Kenner.
