Century-old Hardeeville house could f...

Century-old Hardeeville house could find new home a " in Beaufort County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Island Packet

What's a city to do with a crumbling but historic home when the money just isn't there to rehabilitate it? That's what the Hardeeville City Council is planning to do with the 102-year old Heyward House on Main Street. Earlier this month, the council gave preliminary approval for the city-owned property to be sold to a private company, which has vowed to move the intact home to Pritchardville where it will ultimately be restored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16) May '16 Debbie M 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,863 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC