Bluffton man to be tried this week in 2015 Hilton Head murder

A Bluffton man charged with the October 2015 murder of a Hilton Head Island man is scheduled to stand trial this week in Beaufort County Court. Brian Allen Jr., 24, was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 murder of 30-year-old Charles Miller, who was shot outside a residence on Snider Walk and later pronounced dead at Hilton Head Hospital.

