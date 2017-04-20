Two officers injured in Hardeeville shooting now identified; suspect killed
A Hardeeville Police Department officer and Jasper County Sheriff's deputy were shot Thursday at 432 Sanders Road in Hardeeville after responding to a domestic dispute, according to Sheriff Chris Malphrus. They were each airlifted to Savannah's Memorial University Medical Center.
