Three charged in Bluffton Police, FBI investigation
Three people arrested on drug and fugitive charges Wednesday near the Bluffton Road post office are being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as an investigation launched by the FBI and Bluffton Police Department continues. Edwin Jenkins, 29, of Hardeeville, Jason Reeve, 37, of Ellabell, Ga., and Kristen Solomon, 24, of Ridgeland were arrested around 12:30 p.m. in the Bluffton Road and Thurmond Way, according to Maj.
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
