Three charged in Bluffton Police, FBI...

Three charged in Bluffton Police, FBI investigation

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Island Packet

Three people arrested on drug and fugitive charges Wednesday near the Bluffton Road post office are being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as an investigation launched by the FBI and Bluffton Police Department continues. Edwin Jenkins, 29, of Hardeeville, Jason Reeve, 37, of Ellabell, Ga., and Kristen Solomon, 24, of Ridgeland were arrested around 12:30 p.m. in the Bluffton Road and Thurmond Way, according to Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16) May '16 Debbie M 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jasper County was issued at April 14 at 11:17AM EDT

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC