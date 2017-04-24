Shade difficult to find at air show: Three things you can do to stay sun safe
The US Navy 'Nimitz' has 8 kiosks for 'briefings' after which participants will don an Oculus Rift headset and a SubPac vest for a virtual reality experience. Staff can move about 60 participants per hour through the mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC