Palmetto Electric dedicates community solar farm
DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today Palmetto Electric Cooperative dedicated its community solar farms Friday at its Hardeeville office. DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today Palmetto Electric Cooperative dedicated its community solar farms Friday at its Hardeeville office.
