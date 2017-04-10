OK, ita s getting weird. Two more babies randomly named Romeo and Juliette born in same hospital
Romeo Arcangel Hernandez, left, born to parents Morgan and Jovanny Hernandez of Beaufort, is pictured with Juliet Evangeline Umana, right, born to parents Christiana Shifflett and Allan Umana of Bluffton, in this photo taken in studio by Cassie Clayshulte Photography. Another set of babies was born recently in a Florida hospital also named Romeo and Juliette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC