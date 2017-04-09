May River Cleanup planned for Saturday

May River Cleanup planned for Saturday

Sunday Apr 9

The town of Bluffton is seeking volunteers to help clean the May River, its shores, nearby streets and parks in the Old Town historic district. "This annual event is a wonderful way to honor our May River as we join together with our neighbors first thing on a Saturday for a cup of coffee and a fun morning of working together to clean up our environment," Mayor Lisa Sulka said in a news release.

