Man arrested following high-speed Hardeeville chase charged in Savannah triple murder

15 hrs ago

A man initially called a person of interest in a triple slaying in Savannah who was arrested Monday following a high-speed chase through Hardeeville has been charged with murder in those deaths Keith Lamont Marrow Jr., 27, was charged in connection with the deaths of Shayla Curtis, 18; William Mullins, 24; and Courtney German, 31, who were killed around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East 31st Street in Savannah, according to a Savannah-Chatham Metroplitan Police Department news release. Marrow was arrested Monday by the Hardeeville Police Department following the chase along U.S. 17 where speeds reached over 100 mph.

