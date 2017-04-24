Man arrested following high-speed Hardeeville chase charged in Savannah triple murder

A man initially called a person of interest in a triple slaying in Savannah who was arrested Monday following a high-speed chase through Hardeeville has been charged with murder in those deaths Keith Lamont Marrow Jr., 27, was charged in connection with the deaths of Shayla Curtis, 18; William Mullins, 24; and Courtney German, 31, who were killed around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East 31st Street in Savannah, according to a Savannah-Chatham Metroplitan Police Department news release. Marrow was arrested Monday by the Hardeeville Police Department following the chase along U.S. 17 where speeds reached over 100 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.