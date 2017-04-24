Keith Marrow
We're getting new details from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police regarding the triple homicide they've been investigating since early Monday morning. One big piece of information coming out of Metro's press conference Monday afternoon is that they've confirmed that a man arrested in Jasper County is a person of interest in the investigation.
