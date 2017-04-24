Georgia man accused of trafficking drugs arrested in Hardeeville

A 21-year-old Georgia man was arrested in Hardeeville on Friday night and is accused of trafficking crystal meth. James Ward of Bloomington, Ga., also was allegedly in possession of marijuana and fentanyl when law enforcement found him at the Travelodge in Hardeeville on Whyte Hardee Boulevard, according to Hardeeville spokesman Juan Singleton.

