Georgia man accused of trafficking drugs arrested in Hardeeville
A 21-year-old Georgia man was arrested in Hardeeville on Friday night and is accused of trafficking crystal meth. James Ward of Bloomington, Ga., also was allegedly in possession of marijuana and fentanyl when law enforcement found him at the Travelodge in Hardeeville on Whyte Hardee Boulevard, according to Hardeeville spokesman Juan Singleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC