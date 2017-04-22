Former Foursquare church still a house of worship
Jean Tanner/For Bluffton Today Pastor Paul Burney of Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center leads the Foursquare members in a moment of prayer. Jean Tanner/For Bluffton Today Pastor Paul Burney confers with Cindy Hubbard Lawson and Laurie Hubbard Crosby about the agenda for the morning worship service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC