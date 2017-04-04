Change 4 Change drive benefits Backpack Buddies
Courtesy of Diane Brayden Backpack Buddies II volunteers Nadine Morrison, Marcia Goettge, Bill Goettge, Andi Painter, Joyce Adams, Jan Plante, Molly Kirchgraber and Sue Wetzel. The Change 4 Change campaign in Sun City to support the Backpack Buddies II program raises money to help meet the food needs of middle school students and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC