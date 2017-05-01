Bake sale for officers injured in Hardeeville shooting
Happening Wednesday, a bake sale to raise money for a deputy and police officer injured in a shooting last week. Hardeeville Police Sergeant Kelvin Grant and Jasper County Deputy Justin Smith have now left the hospital to begin their long road to recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
