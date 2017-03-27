Wrecked boats on Factory Creek removed

Wrecked boats on Factory Creek removed

Wednesday Mar 29

Photos taken by W.R. Cheney on March 28, 2017 show the demolition of the boats deposited by Hurricane Matthew on the bank of Factory Creek back in October as Beaufort County Public Waste Manager James Minor describes the marine debris hazards that still remain nearly six months after the storm. Archaeologists, more than 20 years later, using radar and magnetometers, have created a digital and a 3-dimensional accurate representation of San Marcos, the fort founded by Pedro Menendez Marquez in 1577 on Santa Elena - now known as the the home to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

