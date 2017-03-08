Womena s Conference at Red Dam Baptis...

Womena s Conference at Red Dam Baptist set for March 25

Friday Mar 3

A women's conference titled "Blooming for Christ" is planned for March 25 at Red Dam Baptist Church, 488 Red Dam Road in Hardeeville, according to a news release. The event, which is free and open to the public, is geared toward women ages 13 and up and includes a continental breakfast and lunch.

