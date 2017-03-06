Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case
Circuit Court Judge Craig Brown declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Jerry Lee Manigault on March 1, 2017. Manigault is accused of the murder of Bluffton's Polly Ann Mitchell in 2014.
