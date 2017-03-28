Quite a collection: Bells of all sizes and shapes

Jean Tanner/For Bluffton Today This collection holds the bell given by a friend with flowers and an inscription on it. "There's a land beyond the river, that we call the sweet forever, and we only reach that shore by faith's decree; One by one we'll gain the portals, there to dwell with the immortals, when they ring the golden bells for you and me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.