Newborns Romeo and Juliet take Shakespeare-themed photo shoot

The babies coincidentally named Romeo and Juliet , born just 18 hours apart in the same hospital via the same doctor, had a Shakespeare-themed photo shoot to bring their star-crossed relationship full circle. Romeo's parents, Morgan and Edwin Hernandez, and Juliet's parents, Allan Umana and Christiana Shifflett, reunited on Friday to create a lasting memory of the happy coincidence in a photo shoot.

