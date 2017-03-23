Newborns Romeo and Juliet pose for th...

Newborns Romeo and Juliet pose for their first photoshoot

Read more: Daily Mail

Star-Crossed and destined for love? Newborns named Romeo and Juliet born hours apart to different parents in the same hospital and named coincidentally pose for their first photoshoot Romeo was named after the singer Romeo Santos and Juliet's parents named her after the character Jules from the TV show Psych For it was there that two babies, born hours apart to two sets of parents who had never met before, found themselves named after history's most famous couple. Romeo Hernandez and Juliet Shifflett were both delivered by the same doctor at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville on Sunday and Monday.

