Newborns named Romeo and Juliet delivered hours apart
Newborns Juliet Shifflett and Romeo Hernandez were born just one day apart in neighboring rooms at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina. Two newborn babies delivered just hours apart at a South Carolina hospital may have romance, or at least a good story to tell, in their futures.
