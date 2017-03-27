Head lice: fact or fiction?

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Island Packet

Randall Royal, MD, with Riverside Women's Care at Bluffton's Medical Campus, talks about delivering two babies 18-hours apart whose parents, roomed next door to each other, chose unconventional names - Romeo and Juliet. Juliet Evangeline Umana, was born at 8:14 a.m. Monday to parents Christiana Shifflet and Allan Umana of Bluffton at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville with Romeo Arcangel Hernandez born at 2:06 p.m. Sunday to parents Morgan and Edwin Hernandez of Beaufort.

